Israeli airstrike kills 10 Palestinians, including children, in Gaza’s Khan Younis

At least 10 Palestinians, including children, were killed and others wounded on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting several parts in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Anadolu that six Palestinians, including two children, lost their lives, and several others were injured in the strike on the Al-Mawasi, a region designated by the Israeli military as a "humanitarian safe zone."

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that the airstrike hit a group of civilians, including two children, who were seeking shelter against the wall of a Quran memorization center run by the Ministry of Religious Endowments in the Al-Mawasi area.

The targeted area was "crowded with displaced people and their tents," the witnesses added.

They noted that the region is part of the "humanitarian safe zones" identified by the Israeli army, where residents were advised to seek refuge.

However, this so-called "safe zone" lacks basic necessities and is overcrowded with displaced persons.

Later in the day, another four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Talhiyya area, east of Khan Younis.

Medical sources informed Anadolu that four Palestinians, including a child, and several wounded individuals were brought to the hospital following the airstrike.

The airstrike targeted a home belonging to the Maamar family in the Talhiyya area, which the Israeli army had ordered residents to evacuate on Thursday, according to witnesses.

With the issuance of evacuation orders and the Israeli army's announcement of a military operation in Khan Younis on Friday morning, there has been a significant wave of displaced people toward the western regions of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes have been intensifying in the eastern areas of Khan Younis for several days.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







