Iraq urges ‘positive engagement’ with Gaza cease-fire initiative

Iraq called on Friday for a "positive engagement" with the cease-fire initiative put forward by Egypt, Qatar, and the US concerning the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that it would lead to stability in the region.

This announcement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry comes a day after a joint statement was issued by the Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators, urging the resumption of cease-fire negotiations next week "without any delay by either party (Hamas and Israel)."

The ministry emphasized that "this statement reflects a serious commitment by the three mediators to resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and represents an important step towards achieving regional stability."

It also reaffirmed its support for this international effort and urged all parties involved to "engage positively" with the initiative.

The region is currently on edge, with fears of escalating conflict, especially following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week and Israel's anticipation of a possible Iranian response following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran 10 days ago.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









