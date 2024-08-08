US destroys Houthi drones, missiles in Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that it destroyed two Houthi drones, a ground control station and three missiles in Yemen.

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles, one Houthi ground control station, and three Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," it said in a statement.

The weapons presented a "clear and imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region, CENTCOM said.

"This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.













