Israel issues new evacuation orders for civilians in Khan Younis ahead of attack

The Israeli army on Thursday issued new evacuation orders for civilians in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis in preparation for a new offensive in the area.



Military spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents in the towns of Salqa, al-Qarara, Bani Suheila, Abasan, and Khuza'a, Sheikh Nasser, al-Satar, and al-Mahatta to evacuate immediately towards what he called a "humanitarian zone" west of Khan Younis.



The spokesman claimed that Hamas uses these areas for launching rockets towards Israel.



Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



Nearly 39,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.



Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.