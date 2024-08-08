ANTALYA, GEM OF TURKISH RIVIERA, SHINES ON GLOBAL STAGE IN BRITISH DIRECTOR GUY RITCHIES LATEST MOVIE

Antalya, gem of Turkish Riviera, shines on global stage in British director Guy Ritchie's latest movie

Antalya, a shining gem of the Turkish Riviera, takes center stage in the latest movie by hotshot British director Guy Ritchie.

The action-packed film, which premiered on July 25, is captivating audiences worldwide, especially as it showcases the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Antalya, helping global promotion of the city as a picturesque destination.

Directed by Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez, the movie is based on a true World War II story of a group of British soldiers who break traditional rules of warfare to infiltrate enemy lines.

This is not the first time Antalya has played host to a Ritchie film, as his 2022 release Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was also shot in the seaside city.

The movie is available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

The success of such projects in showcasing Antalya's stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage is expected to have a lasting impact on the city's global profile and tourism industry.







