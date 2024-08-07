Several killed in Israeli attack on camp for displaced Gazans in Khan Younis

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of a tent camp sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense Agency said.



The attack targeted tents of displaced people in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, the agency added in a statement.



According to Gaza's government media office, around two million people have been displaced by Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.



Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal onslaught on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



More than 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,600 injured, according to local health authorities.



Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.