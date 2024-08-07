Russia says it ensured safe passage of IAEA staff to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia on Tuesday said that it ensured a safe passage of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Russian military personnel ensured the safe conduct of the next rotation of observers of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

For this purpose, a cease-fire was declared on the route from the designated crossing point of the observers, which was strictly observed by Russian servicemen, the statement said.

It noted that the mission consists of four inspectors and their task is to monitor and assess the safety status of the nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russian control since early 2022.

Since then, fears of a nuclear catastrophe have persisted as both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling near the plant.

IAEA experts have been present at the nuclear power plant since Sept. 1, 2022, after the first visit to the station by Rafael Grossi, the agency's director general.









