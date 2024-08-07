Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation, indiscriminate shooting’ in Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Kyiv of "large-scale provocation" and "indiscriminate shooting" in the Kursk region, where Moscow claims it is fighting incursions by Ukrainian troops since Tuesday.

"The Kyiv regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation, conducting indiscriminate shooting from various types of weapons, including missiles, at civilian buildings, residential buildings, ambulances," Putin told a government meeting in Moscow.

Expressing that he will also hold a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies and top military officials on the situation in Kursk, Putin said he ordered civilian agencies to provide the necessary aid to residents of the region.

Russia on Tuesday claimed that up to 300 Ukrainian troops, including 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles, attacked its military positions near two border settlements adjacent to Ukraine's Sumy region.

The Defense Ministry said clashes between its troops and Ukrainian forces continued overnight, adding that its forces did not allow Ukraine to advance deep into Russian territory.

At least five people have died since the start of the clashes in the region, according to statements by the Kursk's acting governor, Alexey Smirnov.

Meanwhile, Alexey Kuznetsov, the deputy head of the Health Ministry, said 24 people, including six children, were injured in Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.















