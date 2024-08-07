Israeli police raid Foreign Ministry’s offices over illegal issuance of diplomatic passports for Netanyahu’s son and Likud Party members

Israeli police investigators raided the Foreign Ministry's offices in Jerusalem on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the issuance of diplomatic passports to the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his Likud Party.

In a statement, the police said its investigators searched the ministry headquarters and seized materials "as part of an investigation into the suspected issuance of diplomatic passports to individuals who were not eligible for them."

The investigation was launched after Israeli daily Haaretz revealed last year that diplomatic passports were issued to Netanyahu's son Yair and members of his Likud Party.

According to the newspaper, former Foreign Minister Eli Cohen ordered the issuance of diplomatic passports to powerful Likud members "who can influence his place on the party's list of candidates in a future Knesset election."

Cohen, who is the energy and infrastructure minister in the current government, also ordered a diplomatic passport for Netanyahu's son, Yair, "even though he doesn't meet the normal criteria," it added.

Last December, the Central Court in East Jerusalem resumed its hearings into corruption charges against Netanyahu after a two-month hiatus due to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli premier faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, according to an indictment filed by former Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in early 2020. Netanyahu, however, denies the charges against him.







