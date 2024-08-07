BANGLADESHS YUNUS CALLS FOR END TO VIOLENCE AFTER PREMIER OUSTED

News World Bangladesh's Yunus calls for end to violence after premier ousted

DPA WORLD Published August 07,2024

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, who is set to head Bangladesh's new interim administration after the downfall of Sheikh Hasina's government, has called upon the country's young people to remain calm and get ready to rebuild the country.



Yunus, who was named as the chief adviser of the next caretaker administration, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon from Dubai, a press statement by the Yunus Centre in Dhaka said on Wednesday.



Yunus congratulated the students and the people of the South Asian country for making possible a "Second Victory Day," the statement added in reference to the deadly student protests that forced the ouster of Hasina.



"Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes," he said, calling upon everyone to refrain from all kinds of violence.



Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday decided to appoint Yunus as the chief of the caretaker administration, to oversee the next election.



A panel of advisers to the interim government is also to be appointed shortly after Yunus arrives.



Hasina, who ruled the South Asian country with an iron fist for the last 15 years, resigned as prime minister and fled to India by a military helicopter, prompting thousands of protesters to break into her home in Dhaka and loot everything.



The more than three weeks of violent protests left some 300 people dead before Hasina left, and roughly 100 others were killed as violence flared up in many parts of the country in the aftermath of her resignation.









