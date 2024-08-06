Türkiye slams Israeli FM Katz over his remarks targeting Erdoğan

Türkiye on Tuesday slammed the Israeli foreign minister for targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Israeli Foreign Minister has made a habit of making banal statements full of slander and lies targeting Türkiye and our President," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

This came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in social media posts.

"For some time now, the person in question cannot be taken seriously," the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It said that Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinians in the "strongest possible way."