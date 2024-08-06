Family 'devastated and traumatized' by police violence at Manchester Airport - lawyer

A human rights lawyer, representing Fahir Amaaz, who was kicked in the head by a police officer at Manchester Airport last month, and his family, said Tuesday that the family members were left devastated and traumatized by the incident.

Speaking at a news conference in Manchester along with Fahir, his brother Muhammad Amaad, and their mother, lawyer Aamer Anwar said: "There has been a deliberate attempt to smear the family."

Last month, a video, circulating on social media showing that a police officer inside Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport was seen kicking and stamping on the head of Fahir who was lying face down on the floor, sparking widespread allegations of racism and increasing scrutiny of police conduct in the UK.

Later, the Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) Regional Director Catherine Bates said the IOPC is arranging to interview a police constable "under criminal caution as soon as possible."

Then, another video footage leaked, showing prior to police kicking where three police officers were assaulted and left with head injuries, including a broken nose, at the terminal's car park pay point area, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Last week, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham advised the public to allow the investigation to take its course after he was shown the full video.

However, the family demanded to know on what legal basis the latter video should be shown to a politician before they were given an opportunity to see it.

"Why was Manchester mayor @AndyBurnhamGM shown 'complete' CCTV of the incident prior to the family & by whom. I've now spoken to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) with regards to lodging formal complaints against officers from @gmpolice," Anwar said earlier in a statement.

During the press conference, he also explained what happened on the plane before it landed at Manchester which paved the way for ensuing incidents.

Anwar claimed that Fahir and Muhammad's mother were racially abused onboard a plane, which left her "extremely unwell" and that she tried to move away from the man who she said was intimidating her.

When she left the plane, she was upset and collected the wrong luggage, which she only recognized when she got home.

Anwar went on to say that the mother met with her sons, who had come to pick her up along with her 6-year-old grandson, and told them what had happened on the plane.

Allegedly, her sons had spotted the man she said had racially abused her and they spoke to the man before leaving toward the car park where the altercation with police began.

The family was shocked by the level of violence by the police, said the lawyer, adding that the 56-year-old was shouting in Urdu: "They have killed my son," after she saw her son Tasered.

According to police reports, three officers were assaulted during the altercation, including a female constable who sustained a broken nose. Four men were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Also, a CT scan after he was kicked in the head by a police officer revealed that Fahir was found to have a cyst on his brain.