Malaysia condemns latest Israeli airstrikes on UN-run schools in Gaza

Malaysia on Monday condemned "in strongest terms" the latest attacks by the Israeli forces targeting two UN-run schools in Gaza, killing 30 civilians.

"The intransigence of the Zionist Israeli regime, bent on its continuous genocide and widespread destruction in Gaza, demands more concrete and effective responses from members of the international community, in particular those who champion a rules-based international order," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli "Zionist" regime, it added, is clearly demonstrating to the world its arrogance by ignoring the overwhelming international calls for a cease-fire as outlined in the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735 (2024).

"Malaysia will remain steadfast to our commitment to the Palestinian cause and will continue our efforts towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement further said.

Malaysia will also work with "like-minded countries for the state of Palestine's admission to the UN as a full-fledged member," it added.







