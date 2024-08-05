Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb in West Bank amid clashes with locals

Clashes erupted early Monday in the eastern part of Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank, as Israeli forces facilitated the entry of illegal settlers into Joseph's Tomb.

Witnesses informed Anadolu that a large number of Israeli troops entered eastern Nablus to secure the area for the illegal settlers' raid on the tomb.

They reported that confrontations ensued between dozens of Palestinian residents and the Israeli army, which used live fire and tear gas bombs, leading to the outbreak of two fires.

The soldiers also searched several neighborhoods in eastern Nablus and raided homes before withdrawing, amid intermittent gunfire and explosions, the witnesses added.

The tear gas canisters sparked a fire at an old car parts warehouse near Joseph's Tomb and another blaze at the vegetable market in Nablus.

Witnesses said the flames completely consumed the warehouse and partially burned parts of the market. Israeli forces reportedly hindered firefighting crews from reaching the sites.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated four journalists for tear gas inhalation.

Joseph's Tomb, situated on the eastern edge of Nablus within Palestinian-controlled territory, is regarded by Jews as a sacred site since Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967.

According to Jewish tradition, the tomb houses the remains of the biblical figure Joseph, son of Jacob, said to have been brought from Egypt and buried there. However, archaeologists have disputed this claim, asserting that the site is a few centuries old and actually marks the grave of a Muslim cleric named Sheikh Yusuf Dweikat.

In the early hours of Monday, the Israeli army conducted a series of raids across the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of several Palestinians, according to local sources.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

At least 600 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.