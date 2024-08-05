Hezbollah says it targeted military sites in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it targeted Israeli military sites in the northern part of the country early Monday.

In a statement, the group reported striking the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division at the Elite Base in northern Israel, resulting in several casualties among soldiers and officers.

The Lebanese group also announced in another statement that a drone hit the Malkia site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that "an explosive drone launched from Lebanon at night fell in the area of Malkia in northern Israel, with no injuries reported."

In addition, the army said in a statement that "an interceptor was fired towards a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon."

"The incident has concluded. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor," the statement added.

In a related development, the army said: "Overnight, it struck a weapons storage facility and multiple Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon."

It also reported that "artillery fired towards the areas of Chebaa and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon."

Fears have grown over a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed nearly 39,600 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.





