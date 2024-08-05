 Contact Us
News World Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel

Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel

Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack in northern Israel that resulted in the injury of two Israeli troops and ignited a fire. This incident occurred on Monday and adds to the rising concerns of a potential full-scale regional conflict. The recent deaths of both a prominent Hezbollah leader in Lebanon and the head of Hamas' political branch in Iran have heightened tensions and fears of widespread warfare.

AP WORLD
Published August 05,2024
Subscribe
HEZBOLLAH SAYS IT LAUNCHED A DRONE ATTACK ON NORTHERN ISRAEL

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack early Monday on northern Israel that the said wounded two Israeli troops and set off a fire.

The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it targeted a military base in northern Israel in response to "attacks and assassinations" carried out by Israel in several villages in south Lebanon.

The attack did not appear to be part of a more intense retaliation expected in response to the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut last week.

The Israeli military said fire services were working to put out a fire that was ignited as a result of the attack in Ayelet HaShahar in the upper Galilee.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that had not escalated into full-on war.

Last week's assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Shukur in Beirut raised tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a retaliation from Iran and its allied militias.