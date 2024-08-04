UK PM Keir Starmer promises rioters will ‘regret’ their actions, calls them ‘far-right thuggery’

The British prime minister on Sunday called the violent rioters "far-right thuggery," warning that those taking part in the violent disorder on the streets would "regret."

In his address to the nation on the ongoing violent disorder, Keir Starmer said there is "no doubt" that those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly, or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves," the premier said, adding that "this is not protest," but "organized violent thuggery."

Starmer declared that it has no place on UK streets or online, citing attacks on a hotel in Rotherham in which windows were smashed, the building was set ablaze, and guests and staff were terrified.

"There is no justification, none for taking this action, and all right-minded people should be condemning this sort of violence."

A large anti-immigrant protest turned violent on Sunday as far-right demonstrators attacked a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and setting the building on fire.

The incident took place just before midday and was marked by far-right demonstrators' intense clashes with police and counter-protesters.

"People in this country have a right to be safe and yet we have seen Muslim communities targeted and attacks on mosques... So, I won't shy away from calling it what it is, far-right thuggery," said Starmer.

He added: "If you target a person because of the color of skin, religion this is far-right."

Earlier, authorities reported at least 100 arrests following the eruption of violence, not only in Rotherham but across the UK, with more demonstrations planned for later on Sunday.

Similar protests are expected in Bolton, Lancaster, Middlesborough, Weymouth, and Newcastle upon Tyne.

Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, gathered outside the hotel, which is known to house migrants.

Local authorities are on high alert, anticipating more violent protests across the country on Sunday.

The unrest follows the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday, an event that has further strained community relations and sparked additional episodes of disorder in towns and cities across England.