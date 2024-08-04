G7 foreign ministers urge efforts to avoid inflaming Middle East tensions

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies called on all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to avoid actions that could lead to an escalation, Italy's foreign minister said on Sunday.

During a videoconference chaired by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the G7 ministers expressed "strong concern about the recent events that could lead to a wider regional spread of the crisis, starting with Lebanon", a statement said.

"We call on the parties concerned to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and encourage a new escalation."

Italy holds the G7's rotating presidency.

Tensions in the Middle East, inflamed by the 10-month-old war in Gaza, have escalated in recent days after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The statement from the G7 meeting also called for the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages there, as well as reaffirming the G7 countries' commitment to intensifying humanitarian aid to the people of the Palestinian enclave.







