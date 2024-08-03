Russia used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in past week: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia had used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack his country in the past week.

"Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, by all effective means. It is also quite fair to strike at Russian airfields. And we need this joint solution with our partners - a security solution," Zelenskiy said in a social media post.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on Saturday that it had attacked Russia's Morozovsk airfield overnight, hitting an ammunition depot which stored guided aerial bombs among other equipment.







