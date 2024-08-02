Zelensky says Ukraine preparing ‘agreements and arrangements’ for August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday his country is preparing "agreements and arrangements" for August, including additional security agreements with partners.

"Our relations with partners-we are preparing agreements and arrangements that will take place this August. These include security agreements, negotiations will begin tomorrow with another European country," Zelensky said in a video address.

Expressing that his country is also preparing visits to Ukraine by foreign leaders, Zelensky said they are preparing the content of talks that will be held and the "long-term philosophy" of agreements to be signed.

"It is extremely important to ensure resilience for our state for years to come, which will guarantee greater capabilities for us now, this year, given the existing challenges and threats," he said.

He also said that the key task is to support Ukraine's military and state budget, as well as ensuring the country's "social resilience."

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security treaties with 24 countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Japan, as well as the EU.

The agreements came as the G7 declared during a NATO summit in Lithuania last July that it is launching talks with Kyiv to formalize its "enduring support" through "bilateral security commitments and arrangements."

Zelensky conveyed in his address that he is preparing "personnel decisions" at the governmental level, without elaborating.