US prepares to send more combat aircraft to Middle East

The US is preparing to send more combat aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and other countries in the region, said a report on Friday.

American forces in the Middle East were taking "necessary measures" to increase combat readiness and to protect US troops and allies against any threats from Iran or Iran-backed militia groups, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous US military official.

While it has been unclear how many planes will be sent, the officials said the US is working on "calibrating" its measures to "send enough of the right types of aircraft as quickly as possible to help defend Israel without appearing to escalate the conflict."

The report came a day after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed US military deployments to support Israel against various threats in a phone call.

"The President discussed efforts to support Israel's defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Nine months have passed since Israel continues brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, killing nearly 39,500 Palestinians.

The conflict has sparked increased regional tensions across the Middle East, with the latest escalation earlier this week when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during his visit to Iran.

While Hezbollah group in Lebanon has engaged in cross-border skirmishes with Israel, Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Gaza.

Despite international organization, including the UN, and regional countries urge for a cease-fire in Gaza, and de-escalate tension in the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "exact a heavy price" for any attack on Israel.