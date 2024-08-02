Türkiye lowers flags at diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem amid mourning over Haniyeh’s assassination

Türkiye on Friday lowered its flags to half-staff at its Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem accredited to Palestine, as it observes a day of mourning over the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in Tehran, Iran's capital. While Hamas and Iran blamed Israel for the killing, Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its involvement.

The assassination came one day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb.















