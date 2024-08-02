GAZA NEGOTIATIONS TO RESUME DESPITE HANIYEHS ASSASSINATION: ISRAELI MEDIA

Hostage exchange negotiations between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume soon, despite the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, according to the Israeli media.

"We need to let tempers cool after the three-day mourning (by Hamas) over his death, then we will resume contact," the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted unnamed Israeli sources as saying.

"Haniyeh's absence contributes to pushing negotiations forward towards agreement," the sources added.

However, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that in conversations with senior American officials, mediators said that Haniyeh's assassination has complicated the negotiations over the hostages, and it remains unclear what will happen next.

"The Americans have asked the Qataris and Egyptians to do everything possible to push the negotiations toward an agreement, despite Haniyeh's assassination," it said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

However, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whose country plays a mediating role, said on Thursday that Cairo continues its efforts with the US to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in Tehran, the Iranian capital. While Hamas and Iran blamed Israel for the killing, Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.

The assassination came a day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb.









