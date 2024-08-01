IRAN VOWS TO RETALIATE OVER HAMAS LEADERS ASSASSINATION ‘WHEN IT DEEMS NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE

Iran vows to retaliate over Hamas leader's assassination ‘when it deems necessary and appropriate'

Iran's envoy to the UN affirmed Wednesday that his country will retaliate for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran "when it deems necessary and appropriate."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with international law to respond decisively to this terrorist and criminal act when it deems necessary and appropriate," Amir Saeid Iravani told the Security Council.

Saying that Haniyeh's death was the "result of an aggressive act of terrorism by the Zionist occupying regime of Israel," Iravani described the attack as a continuation of Israel's terrorist and sabotage activities in the region.

He condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms."

Iravani also reaffirmed Iran's "commitment to upholding international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter."

He noted that peace in the region can only be achieved by respecting these principles and accused Israel of adopting an aggressive stance towards all countries in the region.

Noting that "warmongering leaders of this (Israeli) rough regime" have no respect for the basic principles of international law, Iravani said the US also bears responsibility in this context as "a strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime."

He called on the international community and the Security Council to not remain silent in the face of these heinous crimes, adding that "for nearly 10 months, certain countries, particularly the US, have shielded Israel from any responsibility for the massacre in Gaza and malicious activities in the region."

He further accused these countries of not only hindering Palestine's right to legitimate defense but also attempting to legitimize Israel's massacres and genocide against the Palestinian people, leading to the misinterpretation of the concept of self-defense.

Iravani urged the Council to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable for this attack, including sanctions and other measures, to prevent further treacherous attacks by Israel.

Feda Abdelhady, the deputy permanent representative of Palestine to the UN, said that Palestinian civilians are subjected to increased fear, suffering and loss daily due to the occupying power Israel.

Abdelhady emphasized that Palestinian leaders strongly condemn the assassination of Haniyeh and that a state of mourning has been declared in Palestine.

She said that Israel prefers "violence and terror" over respect for international law, diplomacy and human life, asserting that "there is no red line for Israel, no law that it will not breach, no norm."

The Palestinian envoy said no child, woman, man or baby is off limits for Israel's occupying army and settler militias, adding that Israeli officials believe they will not be punished for their crimes.

They believe it because it has been possible until now," she said.

Urging the international community to confront this reality and put an end to these crimes and attacks, Abdelhady said "there is no right that Israel can claim to justify these war crimes and crimes against humanity."

She noted that without taking any steps towards accountability, including imposing sanctions and pressure such as halting arms transfers, Israel will continue to act as a "rogue state" daily.

Hadi Hachem, Charge d'Affaires of Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the UN, said the Lebanese government and people do not want war, adding "Lebanon is fully committed to resolution 1701."

Noting that history will judge everyone, Hachem warned: "The present is bitter. The future is dark, and what starts in the Middle East will spread to the whole world." ﻿