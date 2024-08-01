Australia urges its citizens to leave Lebanon due to tensions between Israel, Hezbollah

Australia urged its citizens Wednesday to leave Lebanon because of rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

"My message to Australian citizens and residents in Lebanon is: now is the time to leave. If you are in Australia and thinking of travelling to Lebanon, do not," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a video message on X.

Noting that some commercial flights are still operating, she said: "If you can leave, you should."

Beirut Airport could close completely if the situation worsens, Wong warned.

Tensions have escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a missile attack Saturday on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack, the Lebanese group has denied responsibility.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military struck southern Beirut in a targeted attack against a senior Hezbollah commander.

Hezbollah later confirmed that Fuad Shukr was killed in what Israel called a "precision strike" in retaliation for the attack on Majdal Shams.