Iranian president vows to make ‘occupiers' regret assassinating Hamas leader Haniyeh

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday vowed to make the "occupiers regret their cowardly act" of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau.

"The bond between the proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than ever, and the path of resistance and defense of the oppressed will be pursued more powerfully than ever before," Pezeshkian said on X.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honor, dignity, and pride, and will make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly act," he added.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the findings will be announced soon.











