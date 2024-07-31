Indonesian president-elect visits Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 31 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday with Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Moscow.

During the meeting at the Kremlin, Putin highlighted the successful progress in trade and economic relations between the two countries, despite challenging global developments.

The Russian president noted that the trade volume between Russia and Indonesia has doubled in recent years, and expressed readiness to increase shipments of agricultural products and implement investment projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure.

Putin also mentioned the ongoing preparation of an agreement to establish a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, which he believes will positively impact bilateral trade.

Subianto described Russia as a "friendly country" and emphasized the desire to maintain strong relations between the two nations.

The Indonesian leader welcomed increased Russian participation in the Indonesian economy and expressed support for Russian airline Aeroflot to initiate direct flights to Bali Island.

Subianto was elected in February and will take charge in October, succeeding incumbent Joko Widodo. He also serves as Indonesia's defense minister.

He had a separate meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the discussions focused on the current state and future development of Russia-Indonesia bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

Belousov stated that Indonesia is considered one of Russia's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region and praised joint military exercises, particularly at sea.

The minister invited Indonesian observers and military units to participate in exercises held on Russian territory and expressed hope that the meeting would serve as an opportunity to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.