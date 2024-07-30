Kremlin rejects 'absurd' accusations of meddling in U.S. election

NewsWorldKremlin rejects 'absurd' accusations of meddling in U.S. election
The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed as absurd U.S. intelligence assertions that Russia would seek to meddle in the presidential election and said that U.S. spies were intent on casting Russia as an enemy.