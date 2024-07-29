Vladimir Putin congratulates Nicolas Maduro on re-election as president of Venezuela

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election as president of Venezuela, saying Moscow enjoyed a strategic partnership with the South American state and that Maduro was always welcome in Russia.

Maduro and his opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez have both claimed victory in the presidential election as Washington and other foreign governments cast doubt on official results that gave the incumbent a win.

The national electoral authority said just after midnight that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of the vote - a result that would extend a quarter-century of socialist rule.

"Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership," Putin said in a message to Maduro, the Kremlin said. "I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions."

"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with building a more just and democratic world order," Putin said. "I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda."

"Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington had serious concerns that the results announced by the electoral authority did not reflect the votes of the people. The authority is meant to be an independent body, but the opposition says it acts as an arm of Maduro's government.







