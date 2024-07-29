Turkish President Erdoğan has devoted his life to fighting injustice and cruelty: Beştepe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has remained steadfast in his fight against what he describes as global injustice, the country's communications director said on Monday.

In a statement, Fahrettin Altun emphasized Erdoğan's commitment to defending "the persecuted and the wronged," positioning him as a vocal opponent of oppression.

"Our President Erdoğan has devoted his life to fighting injustice and cruelty. He has always been on the side of the persecuted and the wronged. He has proudly, resolutely and stubbornly offended the oppressors," he said.

Altun's post came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting President Erdoğan on social media.

"Those who dare threaten him (Erdoğan) do so at their own peril. This is not a leader anyone can intimidate or silence," Altun added.

He condemned the Israeli government and its actions in Palestine, accusing them of participating in what he called an "ongoing genocide."

"They are already convicted in the eyes of the global public opinion. It is only a matter of time before they get convicted in international courts. They will pay for what they have done."

Altun criticized Netanyahu government for its actions and rhetoric, which he said demonstrated Tel Aviv's "genocidal intentions," adding that Israeli officials have become "more aggressive especially when faced with being told the truth," as they realize that they "are going to face the consequences of their actions."

"The Israeli government's enablers must be ashamed of themselves. By facilitating their ethnic cleansing, they are encouraging them to act on their worst instincts. By shamefully and endlessly applauding Netanyahu in their capitals, they are leading our region into further chaos," he added.

Altun urged Tel Aviv to cease its actions and recognize Palestinian sovereignty to achieve lasting peace and security.

"Our message to Israel is clear: Stop the genocide and accept Palestinian sovereignty if you want lasting peace and security. The Israeli leaders are condemning their own people to perpetual war. Their attempts to hide this fact by manipulating public opinion will not work. You cannot hide your war crimes by targeting our leader," Altun said.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to regional peace and stability, warning against any attempts to challenge the country's resolve.

"Türkiye is serious and responsible state committed to peace and stability in the region. However, anyone who is crazy enough to test our limits will get a swift and resolute response. As Türkiye, we are united over the issue of Palestine, and we will not allow anyone to dare lecture or threaten us."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 39,360 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.