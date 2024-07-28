Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

 Contact Us
"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity and war in the region. Israel will be responsible for "the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behaviour," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

Published July 28,2024
Iran on Sunday warned Israel that any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences", following a deadly rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights blamed on Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.