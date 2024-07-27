Hamas fighters kill Israeli soldiers amid Gaza clashes

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed Saturday its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers trying to infiltrate in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

The Brigades fighters engaged a Zionist infantry force using machine guns and hand grenades in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, causing deaths and injuries among them, the group said in a statement.

In another statement, Hamas' armed group said it targeted an Israeli troop carrier in Tel Al-Hawa "with a Yassin 105 shell, resulting in deaths and injuries."

They also managed to target advancing Israeli forces in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City with "mortar shells," according to the statement.

As of yet, the Israeli army has not commented on the Al-Qassam statements.

On Friday, the Israeli army advanced into the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City, while Palestinian factions resisted the advancing forces, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 90,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









