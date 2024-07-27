 Contact Us
Erdoğan: Rolling out red carpet for Netanyahu and applauding his lies is eclipse of reason for America

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced the recent applause for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the U.S. Congress. He expressed disappointment, underlining: "Welcoming and applauding a man who has committed massacres in Gaza is the eclipse of reason for America. The sight was humiliating for humanity."

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 27,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again criticized the applause given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who committed massacres in Gaza, in the U.S. Congress.

Erdoğan pointed out, "Rolling out the red carpet for someone like Netanyahu and applauding his lies until their hands are sore is the eclipse of reason for America. We were ashamed on behalf of humanity of what we witnessed."

President Erdoğan spoke at the Meeting of Non-Governmental Organizations and Sector Representatives in Rize.

Key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

"The other day, we watched those disgraceful scenes in the US House of Representatives together. We were ashamed on behalf of humanity in the face of what we saw.

Rolling out the red carpet for someone like Netanyahu, going much further, and applauding his lies till their hands swell is great mental eclipse for America.

When we see those who applaud the murderer of 40,000 innocent Gazan people, we worry not only for humanity but also for our own future.

Who can guarantee that those who razed Gaza to the ground today will not set their dirty eyes on Anatolia tomorrow?

Some political parties say the government should invite the Palestinian president to Türkiye, have him speak in parliament. Who says we didn't invite him?

We speak out everywhere on behalf of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Anyone with even an ounce of humanity in their heart cannot legitimize such heartlessness. This is the Crusader mentality that they want to revive."