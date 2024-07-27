Erdoğan: Rolling out red carpet for Netanyahu and applauding his lies is eclipse of reason for America

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
once again criticized the applause given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
, who committed massacres in Gaza, in the U.S. Congress
.
Erdoğan pointed out, "Rolling out the red carpet for someone like Netanyahu and applauding his lies until their hands are sore is the eclipse of reason
for America. We were ashamed on behalf of humanity of what we witnessed."
President Erdoğan
spoke at the Meeting of Non-Governmental Organizations and Sector Representatives in Rize.
Key points
from President Erdoğan's speech:
"The other day, we watched those disgraceful scenes in the US House of Representatives
together. We were ashamed on behalf of humanity in the face of what we saw.
Rolling out the red carpet
for someone like Netanyahu, going much further, and applauding his lies till their hands swell is great mental eclipse for America.
When we see those who applaud the murderer
of 40,000 innocent Gazan people, we worry not only for humanity but also for our own future.
Who can guarantee that those who razed Gaza
to the ground today will not set their dirty eyes on Anatolia tomorrow?
Some political parties say the government should invite the Palestinian president
to Türkiye, have him speak in parliament. Who says we didn't invite him?
We speak out everywhere on behalf of our Palestinian brothers and sisters
. Anyone with even an ounce of humanity in their heart cannot legitimize such heartlessness. This is the Crusader mentality that they want to revive."