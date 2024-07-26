US vice president says she 'will not be silent' in face of Gaza suffering

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that she expressed concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the White House.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there, with over 2 million people facing high levels of food insecurity and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity," Harris told reporters after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu.

The meeting came a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the US Congress, where he claimed that the war in Gaza has "one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare."

Harris said that what has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is "devastating."

"The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent," she added.

- 'IT IS TIME TO GET THIS DEAL DONE'

Earlier, Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden, who ended his presidential re-election campaign on Sunday and endorsed Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

With her remarks, Harris reflected a major shift in Gaza policy, while urging Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

"Thanks to the leadership of our president, Joe Biden, there is a deal on the table for a cease-fire and a hostage deal...I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu it is time to get this deal done," she added.

On May 31, Biden said that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Let's get the deal done so we can get a cease-fire to end the war. Let's bring the hostages home, and let's provide much needed relief to the Palestinian people," Harris said.

Harris also stressed that she remains committed to a path forward that can lead to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"I know right now it is hard to conceive of that prospect, but a two-state solution is the only path that ensures Israel remains a secure Jewish and democratic state, and one that ensures Palestinians can finally realize the freedom, security and prosperity that they rightly deserve," she added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.













