Man has cyst on brain after police assault at Manchester Airport, says lawyer

A man is fighting for his life after being kicked in the head and stamped on by a police officer at Manchester Airport, according to his family lawyer.

Akhmed Yakoob, representing the family, revealed that Fahir, the victim, was found to have a cyst on his brain following a CT scan after the incident.

The family's lawyer made a public statement outside Rochdale Police Station, emphasizing the gravity of Fahir's condition, which has worsened overnight.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The distressing video appears to show a suspect, later identified as Fahir, being violently assaulted by a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer while lying on the ground.

The footage sparked widespread outrage and concern.

Yakoob said all three family members-Fahir, his brother Amaad, and their elderly mother-claim they were assaulted by at least one officer at the airport.

The lawyer highlighted the trauma experienced by the family, noting that Fahir's older brother, who also serves as a police officer with GMP, is now fearful for his safety.

"He went in today and spoke to his supervisor, and the only reason he is not going to work is because he is fearing for his own safety," Yakoob explained.

In response to the incident, GMP confirmed that an officer has been suspended pending an investigation.

The force acknowledged the public's concern and pledged a thorough examination of the events captured in the video. "We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel after viewing the footage," GMP stated in an earlier announcement.

Yakoob, who admitted he did not have details on the events leading up to the incident, condemned the officers' actions. "Nothing justifies the barbaric treatment from the police officers," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a statement following talks with GMP and the mayor of Greater Manchester.

"I share the deep concern surrounding the video and understand the widespread distress it will have caused. I welcome the initiation of an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a referral from Greater Manchester Police," she said.

"It is essential that the police have the trust of communities and the public rightly expect high standards from those in charge of keeping us safe," she added.

In parliament, Independent MP Adnan Hussain warned the authorities to reassure the public about the investigation into the police assault on people at Manchester Airport.

"I myself am deeply concerned with what can all be described as a complete abuse or power again.

"We should never have to witness such scenes of violence in a country like ours, where no authority is above the law and that all necessary measures must be taken to investigate how and why such an incident arose, and for the general public to be reassured generally," he explained.