Kremlin welcomes Trump comments on Russia being "a war machine' that defeated Napoleon and Hitler

The Kremlin on Friday welcomed Donald Trump's comments on Russia being "a war machine" that had defeated Napoleon and Hitler, but said it was not wearing rose-tined spectacles when it came to the U.S. Republican presidential candidate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was aware that Trump represented a political elite which held anti-Russian views.