Former Russian defense minister arrested on corruption charges

Russia's federal investigation agency Friday opened a criminal case against former deputy defense minister Dmitry Bulgakov, who was arrested earlier in the day on corruption charges.

Bulgakov is being questioned by investigators at the Moscow Butyrskaya prison, where he has been locked up, Investigative Committee (IC) spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

"The Main Investigative Department of the IC is investigating a corruption-related criminal case in which Dmitry Bulgakov, who held the post of Deputy Minister of Defense from 2008 to 2022, was given a preventive measure in the form of detention. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out with the person involved," she said.

Bulgakov, 69, served as deputy defense minister from 2008 to Sept. 24, 2022. In this position, he oversaw the logistics of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In 2016, he was awarded the title Hero of Russia.

This is the eighth arrest of high-ranking officials from the Russian Defense Ministry and associated companies on corruption charges, including Timur Ivanov, the former deputy defense minister.

















