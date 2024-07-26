ERDOĞAN ON NETANYAHUS U.S. CONGRESS SPEECH: THEY HAVE NO SHAME IN HONOURING HITLER OF OUR TIME

"Those who lecture the world about democracy and human rights have no shame in honouring the Hitler of our time. Their faces do not redden when they welcome the murderer of 40,000 people as a hero," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in a speech on Friday while referring to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's U.S. Congress speech.

President Erdoğan spoke at the High Technology Incentive Program Introduction Meeting held at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

Keynotes from Turkish President Erdoğan's speech:

"First and foremost, I want to emphasize this truth. The current global system, established to protect the economic, political, military, and diplomatic interests of the victors of World War II, is becoming obsolete. We have long seen signs that the system has lost its ability to solve problems. Looking at the crises in recent history alone is enough to show that the system has already raised the flag of bankruptcy.

For example, the conflict in Syria has been ongoing for 13 years. The war in Ukraine has continued uninterrupted for two and a half years. Yemen has not achieved stability, and now Sudan is in turmoil. In Gaza, 16,000 innocent children and 40,000 civilians have lost their lives. The genocide has not been stopped for nearly 10 months. The whole world watched as a genocidal killer was applauded in the U.S. Congress. We saw it... Who gets applauded? Those who serve humanity get applauded. Imagine, the House of Representatives applauds those who killed nearly 40,000 children, women, and elderly people. On the other hand, there is a completely opposite stance outside the House of Representatives.

This shows where the world is heading. Since October 7, people have been watching the killing of children, women, and even babies in incubators from a distance as if they were watching a movie. Netanyahu, who is the killer of these people, is being applauded in America. What kind of business is this? Is it possible to understand this? What about democracy? What about freedom? What about human rights? What about the articles written one after another in the Human Rights Declaration? All of them are being ignored, and a frenzy of applause is taking place there.

Instead of stopping the massacre, we are faced with a cognitive and moral blackout that not only hosts a butcher with the blood of 150,000 Gazans on his hands in its Congress but also gives this murderer a podium and enthusiastically applauds his speech filled with delusions 57 times.

We are witnessing a state of madness where the oppressor is almost honored for their tyranny, and the rights of the oppressed are ignored. Dear friends, all of this shows us that in this chaos where the global system is fundamentally shaken, only countries that can stand strong, remain standing, build on what they have, and fend for themselves have a chance to emerge successfully."





