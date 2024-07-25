Ukraine says it foiled Russian arson plans in Poland, Baltic states

The Ukrainian secret service on Thursday said it has foiled planned Russian arson attacks on shopping centres and other retail outlets in Poland, the Baltic states and within its own borders.



The Security Service (SBU) said a group of 19 people were detained in 37 raids in four Ukrainian regions, with officers seizing forged passports and driving licences.



Ukrainian police also confirmed the arrests, saying the leader of the operation was captured in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk.



The planned attacks - including on petrol stations, pharmacies and markets - were due to be carried out by Ukrainian citizens on Moscow's orders, with the aim of discrediting Ukraine and undermining support for Kiev among the country's Western allies.



The suspects were allegedly asked to film the fires and send videos to Russia's FSB domestic intelligence service. They are now facing potential life sentences on charges of falsifying documents and treason.



The reports could not be independently verified.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over two years with Western help. Martial law is in force in the country, with authorities regularly arresting alleged Russian collaborators.



The FSB has also repeatedly reported foiled attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs on Russian territory.













