Russia, China working to create more equitable multipolar world order, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russia and China are working together to create a more equitable multipolar world order, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane, Laos' capital, Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing are promoting the principles of "genuine multilateralism," bringing "positive energy" to the UN and the Group of 20 (G20).

The two countries are also actively working in the BRICS economic bloc and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he noted.

"Other international venues are also important. Among them, of course, is ASEAN and the entire ASEAN-centric architecture. We have a common position… we must do everything possible to prevent its destruction," he said.

Lavrov is currently in Vientiane for regular ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which are held in different formats, including Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it intends to take advantage of the opportunity to hold a substantive dialogue on the full scope of cooperation with the 10-member bloc in politics, security, trade, the economy, social, and cultural spheres.

"We will use ASEAN support to promote practical initiatives on international information security, which is among Russia's priorities on this platform," it said.