Police officer harshly beaten a man at Manchester Airport suspended

A police officer has been suspended following a video went viral showing him kicking and stomping on a man's head at Manchester Airport, sparking widespread protests and concerns about police conduct, media reported on Thursday.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been suspended after a video showing him kicking a suspect in the head at Manchester Airport went viral, according to the SkyNews.

The incident, which occurred Tuesday evening, led to a protest of around 200 people outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday night, with chants of "GMP shame on you!" and accusations of institutional racism.

GMP acknowledged the "immense feeling of concern" and has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full investigation.

Paul Waugh, the Labour and Co-Operative MP for Rochdale, described the video as "shocking and disturbing" and has called for a swift investigation.

The footage shows a police officer holding a Taser over a man lying face down, then stomping on his head while other officers keep onlookers back.

Witness Amar Minhas, who saw the incident, said the man was pinned against a wall and then Tasered before being kicked.

GMP stated that officers were called to Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport due to reports of a fight.

During the arrest, three officers were violently attacked, with one suffering a broken nose and all requiring hospital treatment.

Four men were arrested for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Home Office Minister Dame Diana Johnson have both expressed concern over the incident, with Burnham describing the video as "disturbing" and Johnson requesting a full update from GMP.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry affirmed GMP's respect for peaceful protests and commitment to community engagement.









