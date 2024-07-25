Over 30,000 migrants died, went missing in Mediterranean: Rights group

 Contact Us
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 25,2024
A major migrant rights group on Wednesday highlighted that over 30,000 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

Arguing that the actual number is much higher and blaming EU's isolationist policy for the soaring death toll, Sea Watch International said on X: "The number of unreported cases lies at the bottom of the sea."

"We mourn all the people who Fortress Europe murdered," it added.

Urging the EU to act to stop the deaths, it also said: "We demand safe passage and freedom of movement for all!"