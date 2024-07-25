Obama expected to endorse Harris for president soon

Former US President Barack Obama has been privately backing Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy and plans to endorse her soon, a report said.

Since Harris announced her presidential run on Sunday, Obama and she have maintained close contact, engaging in multiple conversations this week as she launches her campaign, according to four individuals familiar with their discussions, NBC News said.

"He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she's been off to a great start," one of the sources said.

Obama remains one of the few prominent Democrats who have not yet endorsed Harris.

While other party leaders have publicly offered their support, he has kept his support private.

The people familiar with the discussions were unsure of the exact timing of his endorsement, the report said.









