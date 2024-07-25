Netanyahu faces boycott from nearly half of Democrats during US Congressional address

Amid persistent protests during his visit to the US capital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced an unprecedented boycott from about half of the Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate as he addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Based on an exhaustive analysis of public statements, media reports and video footage, Anadolu determined that a historic number of House representatives and senators skipped Netanyahu's speech. The total of at least 96 lawmakers is nearly double the number of Democrats who boycotted his 2015 address -- 58.

The sweeping volume of holdouts stands in stark contrast to the dozens of standing ovations Netanyahu received from many of the lawmakers present Wednesday.

While many lawmakers had previously announced their intention to boycott the address, Representative Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American lawmaker, chose to attend, donning a keffiyeh and holding a sign reading "war criminal" on one side, and "guilty of genocide" on the other in a prominent display of defiance.

After Netanyahu concluded his remarks, Tlaib said the standing ovations for the Israeli premier were "disgusting."

Her criticism did not stand alone, however.

Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, called Netanyahu's speech "the worst" address from a foreign leader in US history.

"Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said on X.

"Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings," she wrote. "These families are asking for a cease-fire deal that will bring the hostages home-and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal."

For many Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to invite Netanyahu was inexcusable in the face of Gaza's mounting death toll, raising questions of hypocrisy.

"Gaza has been decimated by the Israeli military using weapons provided by the United States. Over 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more are being killed every day. Most homes, most infrastructure, destroyed. And yet, what do we do? We welcome Netanyahu, the person responsible for this, to address Congress with open arms," Representative Summer Lee, one of the dozens who boycotted, said on the House floor Wednesday morning.

"When Putin commits war crimes, we condemn him. When Netanyahu commits war crimes, we give him excuses and bombs. This hypocrisy is not lost on the world," she added just hours before Netanyahu delivered his remarks.

Those sentiments highlight the growing rifts within the Democratic Party, which until quite recently was far more united in its support for Israel.

Representative Ritchie Torres, a strident defender of continued US support for Israel, said he attended Netanyahu's speech because any differences he may have with the Israeli leader "are far outweighed by the unbreakable bond of the US-Israel relationship, whose durability will stand the test of time."

"I am a proud champion of the world's greatest friendship. A Zionist I always have been and always will be. #AmYisraelChai," he added, using a Hebrew phrase that means "the people of Israel live."

The list of Congress members who did not attend includes:

- Senate

1.⁠ ⁠Sen. Laphonza Butler

2.⁠ ⁠Sen. Ben Cardin

3.⁠ ⁠Sen. Tom Carper

4.⁠ ⁠Sen. Tammy Duckworth

5.⁠ ⁠Sen. Dick Durbin

6.⁠ ⁠Sen. Martin Heinrich

7.⁠ ⁠Sen. Mazie Hirono

8.⁠ ⁠Sen. Tim Kaine

9.⁠ ⁠Sen. Angus King

10.⁠ ⁠Sen. Ben Ray Lujan

11.⁠ ⁠Sen. Ed Markey

12.⁠ ⁠Sen. Bob Menendez (to resign in disgrace after being found guilty of corruption)

13.⁠ ⁠Sen. Jeff Merkley

14.⁠ ⁠Sen. Patty Murray

15.⁠ ⁠Sen. Jack Reed

16.⁠ ⁠Sen. Bernie Sanders

17.⁠ ⁠Sen. Brian Schatz

18.⁠ ⁠Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

19.⁠ ⁠Sen. Chris Van Hollen

20.⁠ ⁠Sen. Elizabeth Warren

21.⁠ ⁠Sen. Peter Welch

22.⁠ ⁠Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

23.⁠ ⁠Sen. Ron Wyden

- House

Rep. Becca Ballint Rep. Nanette Barragan Rep. Ami Bera Rep. Don Beyer Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Rep. Jamaal Bowman Rep. Cori Bush Rep. Andre Carson Rep. Greg Casar Rep. Joaquin Castro Rep. Judy Chu Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (COVID diagnosis) Rep. Jim Clyburn Rep. Steve Cohen Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Rep. Madeleine Dean Rep. Diana DeGette Rep. Suzan DelBene Rep. Mark DeSaulnier Rep. Rosa DeLauro Rep. Debbie Dingell Rep. Lloyd Doggett Rep. Veronica Escobar Rep. Anna Eshoo Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez Rep. Valerie Foushee Rep. Maxwell Frost Rep. Ruben Gallego Rep. John Garamendi Rep. Chuy Garcia Rep. Robert Garcia Rep. Al Green Rep. Raul Grijalva Rep. Chrissy Houlahan Rep. Jared Huffman Rep. Sara Jacobs Rep. Pramila Jayapal Rep. Hank Johnson Rep. Ro Khanna Rep. Rick Larsen Rep. Barbara Lee Rep. Summer Lee Rep. Zoe Lofgren Rep. Stephen Lynch Rep. Thomas Massie (sole Republican) Rep. Doris Matsui Rep. Betty McCollum Rep. Jim McGovern Rep. Kweisi Mfume Rep. Gwen Moore Rep. Kevin Mullin Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rep. Ilhan Omar Rep. Bill Pascrell (hospitalized for respiratory infection) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola Rep. Chellie Pingree Rep. Mark Pocan Rep. Katie Porter Rep. Ayanna Pressley Rep. Delia Ramirez Rep. Jan Schakowsky Rep. Adam Smith Rep. Melanie Stansbury Rep. Mark Takano Mike Thompson Rep. Bennie Thompson Rep. Jill Tokuda Rep. Paul Tonko Rep. Lori Trahan Rep. Gabe Vasquez Rep. Nydia Velazquez

As Netanyahu addressed the august gathering at the Capitol, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside, protesting him and Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 39,100 Palestinians. The protesters called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, and denounced the decision to grant the Israeli leader one of the highest honors possible for a foreign leader.

One of the protesters, McKenzie Manns, told Anadolu that it's "wild" Netanyahu is visiting the Congress, saying "he's committing a genocide right now."

"I think it is even more insane that our Congress welcomed him and allowed him to set foot in this country, and that's why we're here, because you can't murder an entire people and then come and present speeches as if you're a good child," Manns added.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the situation in Gaza, progress towards a cease-fire, and the release of hostages. Netanyahu will also hold a separate meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Friday, Netanyahu is expected to meet with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at his residence in Florida.















