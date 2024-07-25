Italian premier meets Israeli president, stresses need for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday in Rome, underlining the importance of an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza war, with the release of all hostages.

Meloni also renewed Italy's commitment to de-escalation in the region, recalling the role played by the Italian contingent at the border with Lebanon through the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and reiterating "the strong concern for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."

Meloni also assured that Italy will continue to work toward a "two-state solution" in the Middle East, supporting the US mediation and providing assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, including through the Food for Gaza initiative.

During his visit to Rome on Thursday, Herzog also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace.









