EU ready to support all efforts to end Sudan war

The EU foreign policy chief said Thursday that the bloc is ready to support all efforts to end the war in Sudan.

"After 15 months of war, Sudan's belligerents must stop this man-made tragedy and come to the negotiating table," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The EU stands ready to support all efforts to put an end to the war, including planned ceasefire talks by the US, co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia on 14 August," Borrell added.

The talks will be in Switzerland and include the African Union, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and UN as observers, the US Department of State noted in its statement.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.









