Russia announced Tuesday that 13 top executives from major Japanese companies would be barred from entering the country in retaliation for Tokyo's restrictive measures against Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russia has blacklisted president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Toyoda Akio, founder of Rakuten Corporation Mikitani Hiroshi and others.

Other Japanese businesspeople are also on the sanctions list.