Israeli premier set to address US Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, an event that is expected to draw thousands of protestors.

This will be Netanyahu's fourth address to Congress after being invited by four Congressional leaders: House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Netanyahu arrived Monday in the US, a day after President Joe Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers will skip Netanyahu's speech in protest of Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians.

Senator Bernie Sanders already confirmed that he will boycott the address and called Netanyahu a "war criminal."

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, accused Netanyahu of carrying out a "genocide" against Palestinians and said he "should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court."

Netanyahu's visit comes two months after International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he was seeking an arrest warrant for the prime minister.

- Protests against Netanyahu ongoing in Washington, DC

Netanyahu's appearance is bound to spark protests in Washington, D.C., with US Capitol Police announcing Monday that approximately 200 people were arrested for demonstrating inside the Cannon House Office Building.

Several road closures and parking restrictions are also in place in DC, where thousands will protest Netanyahu's visit in demonstrations demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Security has been tightened also around the hotel where Netanyahu is staying and police erected two lines of fences around the facility.

Senator Ben Cardin, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will preside over Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

Before his departure for the US, Netanyahu said he would seek to anchor bipartisan support, which is "so important" for Israel.

Netanyahu will meet with President Biden on Thursday at the White House, where they will discuss ways to reach a deal on a cease-fire in Gaza and the return of hostages.

The prime minister is also expected to have a meeting with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at his residence in Florida.







