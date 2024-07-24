Aircraft carrying 19 people crashes in Nepal

The situation of 19 people was unknown after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Nepal on Wednesday.

The aircraft belonging to Saurya Airlines "crashed during takeoff" at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the capital Kathmandu, the daily Kathmandu Post reported.

Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesman, said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. (0515GMT).

Among the 19 people were crew members as well and the plane was en route to the city of Pokhara in central Nepal.

Rescue operations are going on at the accident site.
















