 Contact Us
News World Aircraft carrying 19 people crashes in Nepal

Aircraft carrying 19 people crashes in Nepal

Nineteen people are missing after a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. local time (0515 GMT), the plane, which included crew members, was heading to Pokhara in central Nepal. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the accident.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 24,2024
Subscribe
AIRCRAFT CARRYING 19 PEOPLE CRASHES IN NEPAL

The situation of 19 people was unknown after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Nepal on Wednesday.

The aircraft belonging to Saurya Airlines "crashed during takeoff" at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the capital Kathmandu, the daily Kathmandu Post reported.

Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesman, said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. (0515GMT).

Among the 19 people were crew members as well and the plane was en route to the city of Pokhara in central Nepal.

Rescue operations are going on at the accident site.