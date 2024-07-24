5 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on home in northern Gaza

The Israeli army at dawn Wednesday killed five more Palestinians in an overnight airstrike on a home in Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa quoted medical sources that said the five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on a home in the Juron area in Jabalia.

It added that the Israeli army's artillery continued to strike areas across Gaza, including Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and the Bureij refugee camp in the central part.

The Palestinian Health Ministry is yet to comment on whether there were any casualties caused by the Israeli shelling.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.